Wipro Ventures Fuels Tech Startups with $200 Million Boost

Wipro will invest $200 million in Wipro Ventures to accelerate funding for startups in technology innovation. The initiative, marking the fourth funding round, aims to support early to mid-stage startups. Wipro Ventures, established in 2015, has invested in 37 startups globally, focusing on sectors like AI and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 16:37 IST
IT giant Wipro announced a $200 million infusion into Wipro Ventures, enhancing its support for startups in tech innovation. The move, the fourth round of funding, underscores Wipro's mission to aid budding enterprises in accelerating growth and fostering industry collaboration.

This strategic investment aims to bolster startups at early to mid-stages, further embedding Wipro within an ecosystem of emerging technologies. The firm aspires to globally deploy cutting-edge innovations, driving sustainable value for all stakeholders, according to CEO Srini Pallia.

Since its inception in 2015, Wipro Ventures has strategically invested in 37 startups, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Collaborating with global partners, Wipro facilitates access for its clients to pioneering solutions while supporting startup growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

