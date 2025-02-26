Wipro Ventures Fuels Tech Startups with $200 Million Boost

IT giant Wipro announced a $200 million infusion into Wipro Ventures, enhancing its support for startups in tech innovation. The move, the fourth round of funding, underscores Wipro's mission to aid budding enterprises in accelerating growth and fostering industry collaboration.

This strategic investment aims to bolster startups at early to mid-stages, further embedding Wipro within an ecosystem of emerging technologies. The firm aspires to globally deploy cutting-edge innovations, driving sustainable value for all stakeholders, according to CEO Srini Pallia.

Since its inception in 2015, Wipro Ventures has strategically invested in 37 startups, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Collaborating with global partners, Wipro facilitates access for its clients to pioneering solutions while supporting startup growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)