Athena's Ascent: Intuitive Machines' Moon Return

Intuitive Machines launched its second moon lander, Athena, on Wednesday atop a SpaceX rocket, marking the latest U.S. private moon mission a year after its previous attempt ended with a flawed landing. Athena, approximately the height of a giraffe, is set to reach the moon in about a week.

The lander, equipped with scientific instruments and customer payloads, includes a rover designed by Intuitive Machines to perform mobility tests on the lunar surface. Senior vice president Trent Martin emphasized the mission's complexity and the critical need to land upright for subsequent science experiments.

The mission supports NASA's Artemis program with future moon explorations, intending to investigate resources such as ice for potential fuel use in further missions. Athena's landing is scheduled for March 6, with the mission planned to last ten days. Adaptations for potential Mars missions are considered amid evolving space program priorities.

