Athena's Ascent: Intuitive Machines' Moon Return

Intuitive Machines has launched its second moon lander, Athena, atop a SpaceX rocket. Aiming to improve after a lopsided landing last year, Athena carries multiple payloads including a rover and technology to test 4G communications on the moon. Scheduled to land on March 6, the mission supports NASA's Artemis program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 05:58 IST
Intuitive Machines launched its second moon lander, Athena, on Wednesday atop a SpaceX rocket, marking the latest U.S. private moon mission a year after its previous attempt ended with a flawed landing. Athena, approximately the height of a giraffe, is set to reach the moon in about a week.

The lander, equipped with scientific instruments and customer payloads, includes a rover designed by Intuitive Machines to perform mobility tests on the lunar surface. Senior vice president Trent Martin emphasized the mission's complexity and the critical need to land upright for subsequent science experiments.

The mission supports NASA's Artemis program with future moon explorations, intending to investigate resources such as ice for potential fuel use in further missions. Athena's landing is scheduled for March 6, with the mission planned to last ten days. Adaptations for potential Mars missions are considered amid evolving space program priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

