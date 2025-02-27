Tech Rally Stalls Amidst Stock Decline in China and Hong Kong
China and Hong Kong stocks declined, with major indices falling following Nvidia's earnings reports. Despite Nvidia's positive earnings, related stocks depreciated due to subdued expectations. Although optimism surrounds AI startup DeepSeek, broader economic challenges persist, highlighting the need for stronger reforms and policy support.
The stock markets in China and Hong Kong witnessed a downturn on Thursday, with the tech rally losing steam after artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek's recent surge. This pause in momentum came following the earnings report of AI chip leader Nvidia.
China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped by 0.2% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.4% decline. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng benchmark fell by 1.1%. A Hong Kong-based hedge fund analyst attributed this trend to lowered expectations, noting a typical decline in associated stocks post Nvidia's earnings, which met market expectations.
AI stocks in China fell by 2.5%, and chipmaker shares dropped by 1.8%, alongside a 2.5% decline for Hong Kong's tech majors. Despite this, optimism about DeepSeek's impact on China's tech sector persists. However, economists like Morgan Stanley's Robin Xing highlight ongoing economic challenges requiring significant policy changes and robust reforms anticipated at the upcoming Two Sessions in Beijing.
