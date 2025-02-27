Health Headlines: Big Pharmaceutical Moves and Global Challenges

In a robust response to looming pharmaceutical tariffs, Eli Lilly announced plans to invest at least $27 billion to construct four new manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the next five years. This move is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs for engineers and scientists, alongside 10,000 construction roles.

Simultaneously, Teleflex, a prominent medical device maker, declared its intention to restructure by separating its urology and acute care divisions. This strategic maneuver aims to focus Teleflex on producing devices for bloodstream and heart-related procedures.

Meanwhile, U.S.-funded health initiatives worldwide find themselves in jeopardy following termination notices issued by Washington. This comes as a result of President Trump's administration aligning foreign aid with its 'America First' policy, leading to paused funding reviews to assess project consistency with national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)