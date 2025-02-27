Iconic Leap: All-Female Crew to Rocket Beyond Earth's Bounds

In a groundbreaking move, pop sensation Katy Perry will soon join journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a historic space mission. As the first all-female flight crew in more than sixty years, they will embark on a journey aboard the Blue Origin rocket, New Shepard, aiming to reach the Kármán line, recognized as the boundary of space.

This ambitious expedition, yet to be scheduled, will feature moments of microgravity and culminate with a parachute-assisted descent into the West Texas desert. Additional crew members include NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn, adding to the mission's historic significance.

This flight marks Blue Origin's 11th human mission and follows its launch of the New Glenn rocket, as Jeff Bezos' company strives to compete with SpaceX in satellite launches. Previously, New Shepard has hosted notable figures like Jeff Bezos himself and actor William Shatner.

