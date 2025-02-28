Akash Ambani Prioritizes Quality Over Hours in the Workplace

At the Mumbai Tech Week, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani emphasized that the quality of work is more significant than the number of hours spent at the office. He highlighted that balancing work with family is crucial, underscoring both as top life priorities.

Amidst debates on work hours, Ambani declared that titles mean less to him compared to creating a lasting impact. Under his leadership, Reliance Jio ambitiously invests in AI, with a 1,000-strong team developing technologies and launching products like a cloud personal computer and an AI suite named Jio Brain.

The company is planning to build a 1GW data center and offer graphic processing units as a service to support AI initiatives, aiming to benefit millions. Ambani mentioned that continuing the legacy of creating impactful work is important, with ambitions stretching across large-scale positive impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)