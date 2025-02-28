Trai Upholds Advisory Role in Telecom Authorisation Amendments

In a notable clash with the telecom department, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday emphasized the necessity of its recommendations before implementing substantial modifications in the telecom authorisation framework. The Department of Telecom contends that such changes can be conducted under existing laws without seeking Trai's input.

Trai has softened its position, indicating that its recommendations may not be essential for minor and procedural changes unlikely to impact authorized entities significantly. However, it maintains that considerable amendments necessitate its involvement, barring those driven by national security interests.

This development echoes Trai's September proposal advocating the shift from a licensing to an authorisation regime under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, aimed at simplifying processes and fostering competitive telecom environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)