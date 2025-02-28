Left Menu

ECB Outage Disrupts Trillions in Euro Transactions: A Wake-Up Call

The European Central Bank's payment system experienced a seven-hour breakdown, disrupting trillions of euros in transactions. The issue was attributed to a hardware defect, not foul play. This incident highlights the importance of reliable digital payment systems, emphasizing the need for robust backups to prevent future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:12 IST
The European Central Bank faced a significant setback as its payment system endured a seven-hour breakdown, causing widespread disruption across the eurozone's financial network. Transactions worth trillions of euros were left in limbo, with the ECB confirming late on Thursday that the cause was a hardware defect.

The fallout from the outage, which temporarily halted bank transactions and delayed payments such as wages and pensions, continued to be felt on Friday. The incident has sparked concerns about the reliability of digital payment infrastructures, particularly those underpinning major currencies like the euro.

The ECB assured stakeholders that a thorough analysis is underway to prevent future occurrences. Experts, including Rebecca Christie from the think tank Bruegel, warn that such disruptions are wake-up calls, emphasizing the necessity of rigorous backup systems to maintain credibility in digital financial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

