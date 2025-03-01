Left Menu

SoftBank's Ambitious AI Investment Plans Unveiled

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is planning significant financial maneuvers with $16 billion borrowed for AI investments. The group may borrow an additional $8 billion by 2026. This move includes substantial stakes in Stargate and OpenAI, further establishing its influence in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:25 IST
SoftBank's Ambitious AI Investment Plans Unveiled

SoftBank Group's CEO, Masayoshi Son, is reportedly preparing to secure $16 billion in borrowed funds for strategic AI investments. This revelation comes from discussions between SoftBank executives and banking institutions as reported by The Information on Saturday.

Further expansion plans could see the technology heavyweight borrow another $8 billion by early 2026. Back in January, Reuters disclosed SoftBank's ongoing negotiations to potentially invest up to $25 billion in ChatGPT's owner, OpenAI.

This investment is part of a larger financial commitment totaling $40 billion, aimed at Stargate and OpenAI. Stargate, a collaborative effort between Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank, was announced at the White House and aims to keep the U.S. competitive in the global AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025