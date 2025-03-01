SoftBank's Ambitious AI Investment Plans Unveiled

SoftBank Group's CEO, Masayoshi Son, is reportedly preparing to secure $16 billion in borrowed funds for strategic AI investments. This revelation comes from discussions between SoftBank executives and banking institutions as reported by The Information on Saturday.

Further expansion plans could see the technology heavyweight borrow another $8 billion by early 2026. Back in January, Reuters disclosed SoftBank's ongoing negotiations to potentially invest up to $25 billion in ChatGPT's owner, OpenAI.

This investment is part of a larger financial commitment totaling $40 billion, aimed at Stargate and OpenAI. Stargate, a collaborative effort between Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank, was announced at the White House and aims to keep the U.S. competitive in the global AI landscape.

