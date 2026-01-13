OpenAI to Feature Again in Super Bowl Ad

OpenAI is set to make its presence felt again during Super Bowl advertising, according to the Wall Street Journal. This marks the second year in a row the tech giant will utilize the prime television slot to showcase their brand.

The choice to advertise during this event signifies OpenAI's commitment to maintaining a strong hold on public and consumer interest. The Super Bowl, known for its massive viewership, offers a vital opportunity for companies to capture the attention of millions.

The original Reuters report indicates that additional company coverage can be found in various media outlets, highlighting OpenAI's strategic engagement in high-profile marketing campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)