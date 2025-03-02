Space Developments Highlighted in This Week's Science News

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given clearance for the launch of SpaceX Starship Flight 8 after a thorough safety review. This comes in the wake of a mishap with Starship Flight 7, with the investigation still ongoing. The launch involves the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica, Texas.

Meanwhile, astronomers have revised their assessment of the asteroid known as 2024 YR4, concluding that the risk of it colliding with Earth is nearly zero. The asteroid, first discovered in December, caught attention due to its previously estimated 3% chance of impact, the highest ever recorded for an object of its kind.

In other news, a Russian rocket has successfully placed the Progress MS-30 spacecraft into Earth's orbit. The spacecraft is en route to the International Space Station, carrying a cargo of essential equipment and supplies. This mission is a testament to continued international collaboration in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)