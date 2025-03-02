Race to the Moon: Firefly's Triumph, Asteroid Safety, and SpaceX's Green Light
Firefly Aerospace successfully landed its Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon, marking a notable achievement in the commercial space race. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship Flight 8 has been greenlit for launch following a safety review. Additionally, astronomers have reduced the predicted risk of an asteroid collision with Earth to nearly zero.
Firefly Aerospace achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful landing of its Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon. Kicking off a two-week research mission, this achievement places Firefly among the frontrunners in the competitive global race for commercial lunar exploration.
In another development, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has permitted SpaceX to proceed with the launch of its Starship Flight 8. This decision comes after SpaceX completed a crucial safety review concerning the previous Flight 7 mishap. The FAA's clearance allows the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle to launch from Boca Chica, Texas.
Furthermore, astronomers have significantly reduced the risk associated with asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth. Initially thought to have a 3% chance of impact, the new observations indicate almost zero probability, easing concerns of a potential collision in 2032.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Next Flight Amid Ongoing Investigation
FAA Clears SpaceX for Starship Flight 8 Amidst Asteroid Risk Assessment
SpaceX Starship Cleared for Next Launch Despite Ongoing Investigation
Asteroid 2024 YR4: New Data Eases Earth Impact Fears
Space Frontiers: From Starship to All-Female Blue Origin Crew