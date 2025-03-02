Left Menu

Race to the Moon: Firefly's Triumph, Asteroid Safety, and SpaceX's Green Light

Firefly Aerospace successfully landed its Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon, marking a notable achievement in the commercial space race. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship Flight 8 has been greenlit for launch following a safety review. Additionally, astronomers have reduced the predicted risk of an asteroid collision with Earth to nearly zero.

Firefly Aerospace achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful landing of its Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon. Kicking off a two-week research mission, this achievement places Firefly among the frontrunners in the competitive global race for commercial lunar exploration.

In another development, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has permitted SpaceX to proceed with the launch of its Starship Flight 8. This decision comes after SpaceX completed a crucial safety review concerning the previous Flight 7 mishap. The FAA's clearance allows the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle to launch from Boca Chica, Texas.

Furthermore, astronomers have significantly reduced the risk associated with asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth. Initially thought to have a 3% chance of impact, the new observations indicate almost zero probability, easing concerns of a potential collision in 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)

