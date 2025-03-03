Ariane 6 Launch Faces Second Delay Amid Satellite Mission

The scheduled launch of Europe's Ariane 6 heavy rocket was postponed for the second time, according to an announcement by operator Arianespace on their YouTube channel. This continuation of delays adds to concerns regarding the mission's timeline.

The launch was initially set to deliver a French military observation satellite into orbit, a mission pivotal for defense and surveillance operations. The postponement marks another setback for the European space program.

The planned liftoff was expected at lunchtime from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. This followed a previous attempt scheduled for February 26, raising questions about logistical and technical preparations involved in such high-stakes endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)