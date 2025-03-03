Left Menu

Ariane 6 Launch Faces Second Delay Amid Satellite Mission

The commercial launch of Europe's Ariane 6 rocket was delayed again, Arianespace announced. Originally set to carry a French military satellite into orbit from Kourou, French Guiana, the mission was postponed from a February 26 date to lunchtime on Monday before being called off once more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The scheduled launch of Europe's Ariane 6 heavy rocket was postponed for the second time, according to an announcement by operator Arianespace on their YouTube channel. This continuation of delays adds to concerns regarding the mission's timeline.

The launch was initially set to deliver a French military observation satellite into orbit, a mission pivotal for defense and surveillance operations. The postponement marks another setback for the European space program.

The planned liftoff was expected at lunchtime from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. This followed a previous attempt scheduled for February 26, raising questions about logistical and technical preparations involved in such high-stakes endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

