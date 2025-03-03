Left Menu

Inside HHS: New Email Mandate Sparks Controversy

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reversed its earlier position, now requiring employees to respond to emails from the Trump administration. This move aims to assess government performance, spearheaded by Elon Musk's team. Employees must summarize weekly work without disclosing sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:34 IST
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services mandated its employees to submit a weekly summary email to the Trump administration, reversing an earlier directive. This development is part of an initiative led by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to evaluate and streamline government functions.

The directive requires employees to outline their accomplishments in five bullet points but cautions against sharing sensitive information. While initially instructed otherwise, the new guidance underscores the importance of compliance without revealing details like drug names or precise scientific insights.

The National Treasury Employees Union acknowledged the requirement but criticized the execution as "ill-advised." Concerns persist about the potential for these efforts to be exploited by foreign adversaries, despite the removal of this warning from an official email. HHS and other agencies face challenges balancing transparency and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

