Harnessing New Tech to Redefine Warfare: Lessons from the IAF's Vision

Former IAF chief stresses the importance of leveraging new technologies like drones, space-based assets, and air defense to gain domain superiority. The discourse highlights the evolving nature of warfare influenced by AI and cyber technology, underscoring a shift from conventional land-based tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The evolution of warfare tactics was a significant theme at the 16th 'Jumbo' Majumdar International Seminar themed 'Evolving Dynamics of Aerospace Power.' During this event, held at Subroto Park, V R Chaudhari, former IAF Chief, highlighted the imperative for the Indian military to embrace newer technologies.

Chaudhari pointed out that the advent of technologies such as drones and space-based assets are crucial for achieving military superiority in all domains. He emphasized the need for strategic utilization to either prevent conflict or ensure 'decisive victory' if confronted with warfare.

With future conflicts likely extending beyond traditional battlefields into cyber and space territories, the seminar underscored the necessity of adapting military strategies to accommodate technological advancements. It called for a shift in mindset to prepare for multi-domain operations influenced by AI and machine learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

