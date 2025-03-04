Coforge Partners with Sabre Corporation for $1.56 Billion AI-Driven Travel Tech Innovation

In a strategic move to accelerate its growth, IT solutions firm Coforge has announced a groundbreaking 13-year partnership with travel technology leader Sabre Corporation. This collaboration, valued at a substantial $1.56 billion, marks a significant milestone in the travel tech industry.

The agreement designates Coforge as a pivotal partner in Sabre's journey to enhance product development and introduce cutting-edge AI solutions. With a clear focus on strengthening its position as a global technology platform in travel, Sabre aims to leverage this partnership for a transformative edge by 2025.

'2025 is a pivotal year for Sabre,' commented Sabre's CEO and President, Kurt Ekert. 'Our strategic investments and partnerships, like the one with Coforge, are integral to our commitment to innovation and our goal to lead in the expanding travel marketplace.'

(With inputs from agencies.)