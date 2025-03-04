Left Menu

Coforge Partners with Sabre Corporation for $1.56 Billion AI-Driven Travel Tech Innovation

Coforge has entered a strategic 13-year partnership with travel technology firm Sabre Corporation, valued at $1.56 billion. Coforge will play a crucial role in advancing Sabre's product development and AI solutions, as Sabre aims to enhance its position as a leading global travel technology platform by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:42 IST
In a strategic move to accelerate its growth, IT solutions firm Coforge has announced a groundbreaking 13-year partnership with travel technology leader Sabre Corporation. This collaboration, valued at a substantial $1.56 billion, marks a significant milestone in the travel tech industry.

The agreement designates Coforge as a pivotal partner in Sabre's journey to enhance product development and introduce cutting-edge AI solutions. With a clear focus on strengthening its position as a global technology platform in travel, Sabre aims to leverage this partnership for a transformative edge by 2025.

'2025 is a pivotal year for Sabre,' commented Sabre's CEO and President, Kurt Ekert. 'Our strategic investments and partnerships, like the one with Coforge, are integral to our commitment to innovation and our goal to lead in the expanding travel marketplace.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

