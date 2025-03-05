Left Menu

Thales CEO Warns Against Over-Reliance on Private Satellite Networks

Thales CEO Patrice Caine cautions against the reliance on private satellite networks like Elon Musk's Starlink, highlighting risks in government partnerships. Caine cites Starlink's economic and political motivations, while noting that European governments prefer controlled systems like the future Iris2 constellation for secure communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of France-based Thales, a leading satellite manufacturer, expressed concerns about the risks governments might face by overly relying on private satellite constellations like Elon Musk's Starlink. Thales CEO Patrice Caine voiced these concerns during a results briefing, emphasizing the need for government assets to ensure reliability, visibility, and stability.

Caine raised questions about Starlink's business model, noting its frequent satellite renewals and uncertain profitability. SpaceX, which owns Starlink, did not respond to requests for comment. Starlink is marketed as a secure internet access network with a vast number of replaceable satellites, making it resilient against space threats.

Amid rising global demand, Starlink is expanding its capability through a large manufacturing facility in Texas. However, Caine pointed out that most European governments lean towards systems they control, such as the future Iris2 constellation, rather than depending on external commercial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

