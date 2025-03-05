Chips Act & Tariffs: Steering Semiconductor Demand Home

GlobalFoundries CEO Thomas Caulfield highlighted the potential benefits of U.S. tariffs on foreign-made chips during a recent investor conference. He argued that these measures would increase the demand for domestically manufactured semiconductors.

Caulfield emphasized that the $52.7 billion CHIPS and Science Act, paired with investment tax credits, has significantly boosted American chip production capabilities. However, he insisted that tariffs are necessary to drive demand towards U.S.-produced chips, particularly as he prepares to transition to an executive chairman role next month.

The discussion arises amidst anticipated changes to the CHIPS Act under President Donald Trump's administration. Caulfield expressed confidence that a strategic combination of tariffs and government support would effectively enhance U.S. chip manufacturing.

