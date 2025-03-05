Macron's Evening Address Amid Global Uncertainty
French President Emmanuel Macron announced he will address the nation on Wednesday evening during a time of global challenges and uncertainties. His speech is scheduled for 1900 GMT and aims to communicate his stance during current international difficulties.
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation on Wednesday evening, announcing the engagement via the social media platform, X.
Amidst a period marked by significant global challenges and uncertainties, Macron stated, 'In this moment of uncertainty, where the world is confronted by large challenges, I will address you tonight.'
His anticipated speech is scheduled for 1900 GMT, where he is expected to discuss pressing issues impacting both his nation and the broader international community.
