Macron's Evening Address Amid Global Uncertainty

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation on Wednesday evening, announcing the engagement via the social media platform, X.

Amidst a period marked by significant global challenges and uncertainties, Macron stated, 'In this moment of uncertainty, where the world is confronted by large challenges, I will address you tonight.'

His anticipated speech is scheduled for 1900 GMT, where he is expected to discuss pressing issues impacting both his nation and the broader international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)