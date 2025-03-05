Left Menu

NATO's Drone Dilemma: Exposing the Readiness Gap in Modern Warfare

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, head of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, warns NATO is unprepared for drone warfare. Despite leaps in technology and tactics, expensive conventional defenses against drones remain inefficient. As Ukraine and Russia accelerate drone production and deployment, innovations like laser systems and automated targeting reshape the battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:18 IST
NATO's Drone Dilemma: Exposing the Readiness Gap in Modern Warfare

NATO forces are not equipped to handle modern drone warfare, according to Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, leading Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces. Despite technological advancements in drones, NATO's reliance on conventional and expensive defense methods highlights a critical readiness gap.

Ukraine is innovating to counter Russian drone attacks, leveraging artificial intelligence, and testing lasers to down enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. Even as NATO allies increase defense budgets, Ukraine's rapid drone production and deployment reveal the transformative impact of drone technology on the battlefield.

Sukharevskyi emphasizes the economic advantages of drones over traditional weaponry. As Russia and Ukraine scale up FPV drone production, they manifest new tactics and technologies, reshaping conventional war doctrines. While advancing drone capabilities, Ukraine contends with limited munitions, underscoring the strategic importance of asymmetrical drone warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025