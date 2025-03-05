NATO's Drone Dilemma: Exposing the Readiness Gap in Modern Warfare

NATO forces are not equipped to handle modern drone warfare, according to Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, leading Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces. Despite technological advancements in drones, NATO's reliance on conventional and expensive defense methods highlights a critical readiness gap.

Ukraine is innovating to counter Russian drone attacks, leveraging artificial intelligence, and testing lasers to down enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. Even as NATO allies increase defense budgets, Ukraine's rapid drone production and deployment reveal the transformative impact of drone technology on the battlefield.

Sukharevskyi emphasizes the economic advantages of drones over traditional weaponry. As Russia and Ukraine scale up FPV drone production, they manifest new tactics and technologies, reshaping conventional war doctrines. While advancing drone capabilities, Ukraine contends with limited munitions, underscoring the strategic importance of asymmetrical drone warfare.

