Media Powerhouse Communique PR Founder Sharlene Batlivala Invests in Avas Living, Alibaug

Mumbai-based PR powerhouse Sharlene Batlivala, a leading figure in India's entertainment public relations industry, has made a significant lifestyle move by acquiring a home in Avas Living, Alibaug's most exclusive wellness community. Known for its luxurious residences and holistic approach to living, Avas Wellness has become the preferred destination for influential personalities seeking a private sanctuary away from the city's fast-paced life. As the founder of Communique PR, Batlivala has built a formidable reputation representing industry icons like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Veer Pahariya, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and Ram Charan. Her deep curiosity about film marketing and the power of storytelling has made her one of India's most sought-after entertainment PR strategists. Now, her move to Avas Living signals a shift toward prioritizing balance and wellness in her personal life. "Alibaug has always been a serene escape for me, and Avas Living takes it to an entirely new level. It seamlessly blends luxury with wellness, offering a space where one can truly unwind and reconnect. The vision behind Avas aligns perfectly with my lifestyle, making this an easy decision." she shares. A project envisioned by Aditya Kilachand, Avas Living is home to a growing community of influential residents. With this move, she becomes part of an elite circle of investors and homeowners, including Adar Poonawalla, Virat Kohli, Ram Kapoor, Shobhaa De, and Amitabh Chaudhry, all drawn to Avas Living's seamless integration of wellness, sustainability, and bespoke living experiences. With thoughtfully designed residences, a state-of-the-art Wellness Center, and curated wellness offerings, Avas continues to attract India's most discerning buyers. Adding to its appeal, the upcoming Avas Racquet Club, soon to launch in their new community, is expected to be a game-changer for residents, offering world-class facilities that redefine active luxury living. Alibaug's growing appeal is further amplified by upcoming infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Rewas Karanja Bridge, which will significantly cut travel time, making it a prime destination for luxury living. As connectivity improves, the demand for exclusive, wellness-driven communities like Avas Living is only set to rise, solidifying its status as the ultimate retreat for India's elite.

