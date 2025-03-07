Broadcom's Bright AI Forecast Sparks Investor Optimism
Broadcom's stock surged by 12% after announcing a strong revenue forecast for its AI chips, alleviating market concerns triggered by Marvell Technology's recent struggles. This positive news highlights Broadcom's increasing traction in the AI chip sector, amidst Big Tech's shift away from Nvidia's costly processors.
Broadcom's shares skyrocketed by 12% in premarket trading on Friday, spurred by a strong revenue projection that reignited confidence in AI chip demand. The positive outlook came as a relief following Marvell Technology's recent downturn, which had cast a shadow over the sector.
According to CEO Hock Tan, Broadcom anticipates second-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion from its AI semiconductors, driven by substantial investments from hyperscale customers in tailored AI chips for data centers. In contrast, Marvell's shares took a nosedive, plummeting 19.8% on Thursday, after delivering an uninspired revenue forecast.
The momentum behind Big Tech's strategy to explore alternatives to Nvidia's expensive and limited-supply AI processors is benefitting Broadcom significantly. In this context, analysts have observed that while the market's unease about AI persists, Broadcom's future perspective remains increasingly optimistic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nvidia's Financial Report: Steering the Stock Market's Future
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid AI Spending Concerns
AI Uncertainty Shakes Tech Stocks as Investors Eye Nvidia Results
Nvidia Profits: The AI Market's Ultimate Test
Global Markets React Favorably to German Election, Nvidia Results Anticipation