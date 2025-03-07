Broadcom's Bright AI Forecast Sparks Investor Optimism

Broadcom's shares skyrocketed by 12% in premarket trading on Friday, spurred by a strong revenue projection that reignited confidence in AI chip demand. The positive outlook came as a relief following Marvell Technology's recent downturn, which had cast a shadow over the sector.

According to CEO Hock Tan, Broadcom anticipates second-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion from its AI semiconductors, driven by substantial investments from hyperscale customers in tailored AI chips for data centers. In contrast, Marvell's shares took a nosedive, plummeting 19.8% on Thursday, after delivering an uninspired revenue forecast.

The momentum behind Big Tech's strategy to explore alternatives to Nvidia's expensive and limited-supply AI processors is benefitting Broadcom significantly. In this context, analysts have observed that while the market's unease about AI persists, Broadcom's future perspective remains increasingly optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)