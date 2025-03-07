Left Menu

UK OFGEM Fast-Tracks Energy Flexibility Tool for 2027 Launch

The UK's energy regulator, OFGEM, has accelerated the development of a new energy flexibility tool, aiming for an early launch by 2027. The move is designed to enhance the efficiency and adaptability of the national energy grid.

Updated: 07-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:21 IST
OFGEM, the UK's energy regulator, has announced that it is fast-tracking the introduction of a pioneering energy flexibility tool. This tool is designed to bolster the nation's energy grid, making it more adaptable to changing demands and conditions.

The regulator has now scheduled the system's delivery for 2027, marking a significant acceleration of its previous timeline. This strategic decision is part of OFGEM's broader initiative to enhance grid efficiency and integrate renewable energy sources more effectively.

The expedited launch plan underscores the urgency and importance OFGEM places on modernizing the UK's energy infrastructure in response to both technological advancements and environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

