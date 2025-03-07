Major Milestone: U.S. and Allies Dismantle Russian Crypto Exchange Infrastructure

The international operation involving the United States, Germany, and Finland has successfully dismantled the online infrastructure supporting the Russian cryptocurrency exchange, Garantex, according to an announcement from the U.S. Justice Department on Friday.

Two administrators, Aleksej Besciokov and Aleksandr Mira Serda, have been charged with money laundering conspiracy. Besciokov also faces charges of violating sanctions and running an unlicensed money transmitting business. Garantex handled over $96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions since April 2019.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the U.S. Secret Service seized website domains linked to Garantex. Despite sanctions imposed in 2022, the exchange attempted to continue operations until Tether blocked its digital wallets, leading to a suspension. This crackdown marks significant progress in combating illicit finance, though challenges remain as sanctioned exchanges may create new entities.

