Major Milestone: U.S. and Allies Dismantle Russian Crypto Exchange Infrastructure

The United States, Germany, and Finland have dismantled the online infrastructure of the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex. Two administrators face charges related to money laundering and sanctions violations. The U.S. Secret Service has seized the exchange's website domains in a significant crackdown on illicit financial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:10 IST
The international operation involving the United States, Germany, and Finland has successfully dismantled the online infrastructure supporting the Russian cryptocurrency exchange, Garantex, according to an announcement from the U.S. Justice Department on Friday.

Two administrators, Aleksej Besciokov and Aleksandr Mira Serda, have been charged with money laundering conspiracy. Besciokov also faces charges of violating sanctions and running an unlicensed money transmitting business. Garantex handled over $96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions since April 2019.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the U.S. Secret Service seized website domains linked to Garantex. Despite sanctions imposed in 2022, the exchange attempted to continue operations until Tether blocked its digital wallets, leading to a suspension. This crackdown marks significant progress in combating illicit finance, though challenges remain as sanctioned exchanges may create new entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

