Nothing Phone (3a) Series Launched: Cutting-Edge Features at Competitive Prices

London-based tech company Nothing has announced the open sales of its new Phone (3a) series in India, available via Flipkart and leading stores from March 11. The introductory price for the Phone (3a) starts at Rs. 19,999, while the Pro model begins at Rs. 24,999.

Launched globally on March 4, 2025, the Phone (3a) series offers significant camera enhancements, with a 50MP main sensor and telephoto lens on the standard model, and 60x ultra zoom on the Pro version. Key features include Android 15, Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and two-day battery life.

Both models come with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ display, offering an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Buyers can avail of several offers, including exchange programs and discounts via partner banks like HDFC and IDFC. The phones are purchasable in colors such as Black, White, and Blue.

(With inputs from agencies.)