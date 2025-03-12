Left Menu

Brillio: Leading the Way in AI-Driven Transformation

Brillio, a prominent digital transformation service provider, was acknowledged by HFS Research as a Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator in Generative Enterprise Services for its effective use of AI and GenAI. The recognition highlights Brillio's strengths in delivering industry-specific solutions, strategic client partnerships, and investment in AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:42 IST
Brillio: Leading the Way in AI-Driven Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Brillio, a global leader in digital transformation services, has been recognized by HFS Research as a Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator for Generative Enterprise Services, applauded for leveraging AI and GenAI to enhance client decision-making and stakeholder experiences.

The HFS report assessed the generative enterprise services of 40 providers, highlighting advisory services, tools, and innovation capabilities. Brillio's strengths in driving productivity via process automation and scalable GenAI solutions across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare were notably praised.

Brillio's commitment to strategic investments, including a $25 million dedication to GenAI projects and partnerships with tech giants, underscores its position as a transformative force in AI-driven industry solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025