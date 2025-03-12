Brillio: Leading the Way in AI-Driven Transformation

Brillio, a global leader in digital transformation services, has been recognized by HFS Research as a Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator for Generative Enterprise Services, applauded for leveraging AI and GenAI to enhance client decision-making and stakeholder experiences.

The HFS report assessed the generative enterprise services of 40 providers, highlighting advisory services, tools, and innovation capabilities. Brillio's strengths in driving productivity via process automation and scalable GenAI solutions across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare were notably praised.

Brillio's commitment to strategic investments, including a $25 million dedication to GenAI projects and partnerships with tech giants, underscores its position as a transformative force in AI-driven industry solutions.

