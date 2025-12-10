India's E-Governance Leap: Doubling Digital Services

India has experienced a significant expansion in online government services, more than doubling the available options over the last two-and-a-half years. As reported to the Lok Sabha, the number of e-services provided by states and Union Territories soared from 11,614 in April 2023 to 23,919 in October 2025, showcasing a 105% increase.

The progress falls under the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) Way Forward initiative, a framework established by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in 2019. NeSDA aims to evaluate and benchmark the effectiveness of digital governance across various sectors to foster improvements in online service delivery.

In an effort to enhance digital access, ten states and Union Territories now offer over 90% of their services via a single portal, with six achieving full platform integration for their services. The NeSDA Way Forward initiative focuses on increasing the availability of mandatory online services, eliminating the need for in-person visits for routine tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)