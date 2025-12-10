Left Menu

India's E-Governance Leap: Doubling Digital Services

India has more than doubled its online government services in two-and-a-half years, expanding from 11,614 in April 2023 to 23,919 in October 2025. Under the NeSDA Way Forward initiative, digital governance improvements aim to increase service accessibility through unified portals and complete digital transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:14 IST
India's E-Governance Leap: Doubling Digital Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has experienced a significant expansion in online government services, more than doubling the available options over the last two-and-a-half years. As reported to the Lok Sabha, the number of e-services provided by states and Union Territories soared from 11,614 in April 2023 to 23,919 in October 2025, showcasing a 105% increase.

The progress falls under the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) Way Forward initiative, a framework established by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in 2019. NeSDA aims to evaluate and benchmark the effectiveness of digital governance across various sectors to foster improvements in online service delivery.

In an effort to enhance digital access, ten states and Union Territories now offer over 90% of their services via a single portal, with six achieving full platform integration for their services. The NeSDA Way Forward initiative focuses on increasing the availability of mandatory online services, eliminating the need for in-person visits for routine tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025