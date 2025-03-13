Left Menu

Ola Electric Unveils Irresistible Holi Flash Sale Deals on S1 Scooters

Ola Electric has launched a limited-time Holi flash sale offering discounts on its S1 range of electric scooters. Customers can enjoy savings of up to Rs 26,750 on select models. The sale runs from March 13 to March 17, with additional benefits for buyers, including free subscriptions and warranties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:12 IST
Ola Electric Unveils Irresistible Holi Flash Sale Deals on S1 Scooters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to attract more buyers during the festive season, Ola Electric has rolled out an exclusive Holi flash sale for its S1 range of electric scooters. The sale is live from March 13 and will conclude on March 17, providing an array of discounts ranging up to Rs 26,750 on specific models.

Customers can now purchase the S1 Air at a starting price of Rs 89,999 and the S1 X+ (Gen 2) at Rs 82,999, both inclusive of the discounts. Moreover, the entire S1 range, including the latest Gen 3 models, has discounts close to Rs 25,000, with prices set between Rs 69,999 and Rs 1,79,999.

For new buyers of the S1 Gen 2 range, complimentary benefits worth up to Rs 10,500 are on offer, including a free one-year Move OS+ subscription and a significantly discounted extended warranty. The Gen 3 series, featuring the flagship S1 Pro+ models, marks Ola Electric's commitment to offering competitive prices and feature-rich scooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025