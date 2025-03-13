Ola Electric Unveils Irresistible Holi Flash Sale Deals on S1 Scooters

In a bid to attract more buyers during the festive season, Ola Electric has rolled out an exclusive Holi flash sale for its S1 range of electric scooters. The sale is live from March 13 and will conclude on March 17, providing an array of discounts ranging up to Rs 26,750 on specific models.

Customers can now purchase the S1 Air at a starting price of Rs 89,999 and the S1 X+ (Gen 2) at Rs 82,999, both inclusive of the discounts. Moreover, the entire S1 range, including the latest Gen 3 models, has discounts close to Rs 25,000, with prices set between Rs 69,999 and Rs 1,79,999.

For new buyers of the S1 Gen 2 range, complimentary benefits worth up to Rs 10,500 are on offer, including a free one-year Move OS+ subscription and a significantly discounted extended warranty. The Gen 3 series, featuring the flagship S1 Pro+ models, marks Ola Electric's commitment to offering competitive prices and feature-rich scooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)