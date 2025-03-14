Left Menu

Wipro's Strategic Business Realignment Targets AI and Digital Transformation

Wipro has announced a realignment within its Global Business Lines to focus on AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation. The restructuring into four new lines, effective April 2025, aims to provide more integrated solutions for clients and improve business agility and innovation.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:44 IST
Wipro's Strategic Business Realignment Targets AI and Digital Transformation
  India

IT giant Wipro announced on Friday a strategic realignment of its Global Business Lines, aiming to better meet the evolving needs of clients and seize opportunities in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital transformation.

Effective from April 1, 2025, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm will restructure into four key lines: Technology Services, Business Process Services, Consulting Services, and Engineering, based on client-buying behavior. The management consulting firm Capco, acquired by Wipro in 2021, will remain unchanged.

The changes, announced in a regulatory filing, are designed to offer integrated, outcome-focused solutions that enhance agility and innovation. Wipro CEO Srini Pallia noted that this realignment would sharpen focus towards client needs by offering consulting-led and AI-powered solutions. Meanwhile, the company also announced the resignation of Jo Debecker, head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, as shares settled 1.66% lower on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

