Tragic Love: Engineering Student Dies in Alleged Assault

A 19-year-old engineering student died after an alleged assault by his lover's mother during a dispute over their relationship. The girl's mother reportedly used a cricket bat, resulting in the student's death and injuries to her daughter. Police have registered a case and commenced further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:16 IST
A 19-year-old engineering student tragically lost his life on Wednesday following an alleged assault by his girlfriend's mother, police reported.

The incident unfolded during an intense argument at the girl's home in Sangareddy district, where the mother reportedly objected to their relationship. Law enforcement is currently examining claims that the attack involved a cricket bat, though these remain unverified.

The dispute arose from allegations concerning a potential pregnancy, with tensions escalating to violence. As investigations continue, authorities have charged the mother with murder and attempt to murder, while both the girl and the boy sustained severe injuries.

