Autonomous Robotics Accelerate Tunnel Rescue Mission

In a determined effort to rescue seven individuals trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, authorities have deployed cutting-edge robotic technology. The autonomous hydraulic-powered robot is key in removing debris swiftly and effectively.

Saturday's search operation was boosted with the addition of specialized machinery, including a 30 HP-capacity liquid ring vacuum pump and vacuum tank machine, aiming to expedite soil removal at the rate of 620 cubic meters per hour using a conveyor belt system.

A collaborative effort involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, HRDD, Singareni Collieries, a Hyderabad-based robotics company, and other agencies is in full swing. Despite the recovery of Gurpreet Singh's body, the mission presses on with 24/7 de-watering operations, hopeful in locating the remaining trapped workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)