Left Menu

Autonomous Robotics Accelerate Tunnel Rescue Mission

Efforts to rescue seven people trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel have intensified with the introduction of advanced robotic technology. The search operation, bolstered by hydraulic-powered robots, focuses on removing debris efficiently. Several organizations are working tirelessly, with one body already recovered and the search continuing round-the-clock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:05 IST
Autonomous Robotics Accelerate Tunnel Rescue Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to rescue seven individuals trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, authorities have deployed cutting-edge robotic technology. The autonomous hydraulic-powered robot is key in removing debris swiftly and effectively.

Saturday's search operation was boosted with the addition of specialized machinery, including a 30 HP-capacity liquid ring vacuum pump and vacuum tank machine, aiming to expedite soil removal at the rate of 620 cubic meters per hour using a conveyor belt system.

A collaborative effort involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, HRDD, Singareni Collieries, a Hyderabad-based robotics company, and other agencies is in full swing. Despite the recovery of Gurpreet Singh's body, the mission presses on with 24/7 de-watering operations, hopeful in locating the remaining trapped workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025