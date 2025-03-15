Autonomous Robotics Accelerate Tunnel Rescue Mission
Efforts to rescue seven people trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel have intensified with the introduction of advanced robotic technology. The search operation, bolstered by hydraulic-powered robots, focuses on removing debris efficiently. Several organizations are working tirelessly, with one body already recovered and the search continuing round-the-clock.
In a determined effort to rescue seven individuals trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, authorities have deployed cutting-edge robotic technology. The autonomous hydraulic-powered robot is key in removing debris swiftly and effectively.
Saturday's search operation was boosted with the addition of specialized machinery, including a 30 HP-capacity liquid ring vacuum pump and vacuum tank machine, aiming to expedite soil removal at the rate of 620 cubic meters per hour using a conveyor belt system.
A collaborative effort involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, HRDD, Singareni Collieries, a Hyderabad-based robotics company, and other agencies is in full swing. Despite the recovery of Gurpreet Singh's body, the mission presses on with 24/7 de-watering operations, hopeful in locating the remaining trapped workers.
