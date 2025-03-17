UK Competition and Disability Benefits Face Strategic Updates

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is poised to announce legal amendments to limit the UK competition watchdog's merger investigations. This move, expected to bolster corporate confidence, aims to stimulate economic growth through deregulation.

In response to increasing concerns about illegal content, the UK media watchdog will instruct social media groups, search engines, and messaging apps to implement stringent measures for swiftly removing illegal material. These new rules are set to be introduced next week.

In a notable policy reversal, UK ministers are planning to abandon the proposal to freeze a vital disability benefit, addressing dissent within the Labour party. Meanwhile, SpaceX has successfully delivered a new crew to the International Space Station, allowing two American astronauts to return home after being stranded for months.

