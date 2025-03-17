Zeply: Revolutionizing Convenience with Award-Winning Innovation

Zeply, India's premier online delivery app, has proudly received the Times Power Icon (North) Award 2025. Presented by Bollywood star Malaika Arora in Delhi, the accolade, given by the Times of India Group, recognizes Zeply's transformative impact on digital convenience.

As part of Wisdom Tree Ventures, Zeply offers extensive services, focusing on accessibility and quality. Notable efforts include the Zeply EV initiative, advocating eco-friendly transport. Its AI technology enhances user personalization while providing an EV charging network for electric vehicle users.

Zeply contributes to community empowerment, creating jobs and offering training in delivery and hospitality. The platform integrates various services with its 'Eat and Earn' program, making user experiences rewarding and affordable while supporting a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)