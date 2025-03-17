Left Menu

Postmaster General Seeks DOGE Team's Help on USPS Challenges

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has reached out to Elon Musk's DOGE team to assist with USPS's challenges regarding retail center lease renewals and counterfeit postage stamp issues, which amount to a $1 billion problem. DeJoy emphasizes the need for innovative solutions.

Updated: 17-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:03 IST
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he has sought help from Elon Musk's DOGE team to address significant issues facing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), particularly concerning retail center lease renewals and counterfeit postage stamps.

In a letter to Congress, DeJoy highlighted the challenges USPS faces with its 31,000 retail centers and the $1 billion problem of counterfeit postage, stressing the necessity for innovative solutions to these pressing issues.

DeJoy emphasized that the Postal Service operates independently within the Executive Branch and expressed his willingness to direct collaboration efforts with the DOGE team in areas where their assistance is most needed.

