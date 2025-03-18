izmo Ltd. Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Bolsters Global Growth

izmo Ltd., renowned for its contributions to automotive digital solutions, has proudly announced the attainment of ISO 27001:2022 Certification. This accreditation, recognized internationally, underscores the company's dedication to information security management across its products, platforms, and consulting services.

This certification serves as a testament to izmo's commitment to safeguarding client data and aligns with global information security best practices, particularly in the context of Europe's stringent GDPR compliance standards.

As izmo Ltd. embarks on further expansion, leveraging over two decades of expertise, the company continues to innovate in the automotive industry. By integrating advanced AI technologies, izmo remains at the forefront of digital transformation, thus strengthening its global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)