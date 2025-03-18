Left Menu

Didi Global Bounces Back with Rising Revenue Amid Regulatory Revival

Didi Global reports a 7.1% rise in revenue to 52.9 billion yuan for Q4 amidst a comeback from regulatory challenges. The company still faces a net loss of 1.3 billion yuan. Despite past hurdles, including fines and a U.S. market delisting, Didi's transaction volumes are growing.

Didi Global, a prominent Chinese ride-hailing company, announced a 7.1% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching 52.9 billion yuan ($7.32 billion). This uptick marks a significant stride in the company's recovery following stringent regulatory scrutiny.

The Beijing-based company posted a net loss of 1.3 billion yuan for the quarter ending December 31, contrasting with a profit of 45 million yuan realized during the same period last year. This setback follows a 2021 investigation by China's cyberspace regulator over Didi's unauthorized U.S. IPO attempt, resulting in severe restrictions.

In July 2022, the regulator imposed a $1.2 billion penalty on Didi for data security breaches, but allowed it to relaunch its apps in early 2023. Although delisted from the U.S., Didi completed 3.25 billion transactions, an over 10% rise in China, signaling a recovery in domestic travel demand despite sluggish economic growth.

