Innovative Solutions from BITS Goa for Radical Content Detection

BITS Pilani's Goa campus has achieved a significant milestone by developing innovative solutions aimed at detecting radical online content. This pioneering initiative has been acknowledged and praised by the Union Home Ministry, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing his admiration for the project.

The project, spearheaded by Dr. Hemant Rathore from the Department of Computer Science, involves the creation of two pivotal tools—one for detecting radical content and another for identifying fake URLs. These tools not only support security agencies in identifying potential threats but also empower the general public to discern between malicious and authentic websites.

Dr. Rathore emphasized that this project, initiated during a hackathon by the Goa Police, serves as a crucial resource for filtering and analyzing content that may incite violence or spread hatred. The solutions provide a comprehensive analysis, enabling authorities to make informed decisions about censoring content. Such advancements signify a major step in curbing the spread of harmful online material.

