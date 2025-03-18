Google's Bold Move to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for $32 Billion

In a groundbreaking move, Google has announced its intention to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz for a staggering $32 billion. The all-cash deal, revealed on Tuesday, represents the largest acquisition in Google's 26-year history and marks the biggest deal of 2025.

Wiz, founded in 2020, specializes in creating security tools for protecting data in remote centers. By joining forces with Wiz, Google's cloud division aims to significantly bolster its cybersecurity offerings amid the surging growth of artificial intelligence.

However, this significant acquisition is expected to face close scrutiny from antitrust regulators. With the industry ripe for consolidation, regulators will carefully evaluate the deal's implications on standalone cybersecurity vendors and larger competitors like Microsoft and Amazon, with the expectation that the transaction will close in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)