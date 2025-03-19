Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race
Vodafone Idea has launched its 5G services in India, beginning with Mumbai and planning expansion to five additional cities. This move aims to combat subscriber loss and compete with dominant rivals like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in India's vast telecom market. Vodafone Idea plans to expand its 5G network extensively.
Vodafone Idea launched its 5G services in India on Wednesday, starting in Mumbai, marking a strategic step to secure its position in the competitive telecom market. This initial rollout will soon extend to five more cities, aiming to curb subscriber churn and rival larger competitors.
The company announced this service as an unlimited add-on starting at Rs 299, though the duration of the offer remains unspecified. Vodafone Idea's goal is to roll out 5G across 100 cities in 17 circles over the next three years, supported by sufficient capital for its expansion plans.
While trailing behind Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in market dominance, Vodafone Idea plans to leverage the latest technology and network management systems to enhance user experience without disruptions. The company anticipates significant growth in urban areas and seeks to capitalize on sectors like telemedicine and gaming for new revenue streams.
