AI Revolution: Fadnavis and Gates Discuss Future Innovations
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to explore the potential uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance. Their discussion covered AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. The meeting included senior officials from both the Chief Minister's Office and the Gates Foundation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened with Microsoft's visionary co-founder Bill Gates to deliberate on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into governance frameworks, officials reported.
The strategic meeting, hosted at the state's Sahyadri guest house, opened discussions on leveraging AI for transformative advances across healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.
The encounter saw active participation from senior members of the Chief Minister's Office and the Gates Foundation, as Gates, during his India visit, prioritized dialogue with leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
