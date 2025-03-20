Left Menu

Europe's Party of War: A Continent's Militarisation

The Kremlin has accused Europe of evolving into a 'party of war', citing its militarisation ambitions. This development is seen to be in opposition to the prevailing sentiments in both Russia and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Thursday, the Kremlin criticized Europe for becoming a 'party of war,' highlighting its increased focus on militarisation.

This assertion comes amidst a backdrop where the continent's defense strategies starkly contrast with the temperaments in Russia, as well as the United States.

The Kremlin's statement raises concerns about future geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

