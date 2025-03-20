Europe's Party of War: A Continent's Militarisation
The Kremlin has accused Europe of evolving into a 'party of war', citing its militarisation ambitions. This development is seen to be in opposition to the prevailing sentiments in both Russia and the United States.
On Thursday, the Kremlin criticized Europe for becoming a 'party of war,' highlighting its increased focus on militarisation.
This assertion comes amidst a backdrop where the continent's defense strategies starkly contrast with the temperaments in Russia, as well as the United States.
The Kremlin's statement raises concerns about future geopolitical stability.
