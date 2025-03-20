Left Menu

Golden Years of Sport: The Rise of Veteran Athletes

A new trend sees athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James achieving remarkable feats into their 30s and 40s, driven by advances in nutrition, recovery facilities, and financial incentives. Experts credit improved diets and training environments for extending the careers of elite sportspeople today.

Updated: 20-03-2025 15:58 IST
A new wave of veteran athletes is redefining longevity in elite sports, with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, and LeBron James achieving feats into their 30s and 40s. Improved nutrition, recovery methods, and substantial financial motivation are cited as key factors behind this enduring success.

Canadian performance nutritionist, Dr. Marc Bubbs, highlights that today's athletes adopt specialized diets and advanced training regimens, allowing them to maintain peak performance beyond traditional retirement ages. This shift is evident across various sports, as older players increasingly populate top rankings.

Financial investment in sports has grown significantly, both in terms of player salaries and state-of-the-art facilities. NBA teams, for example, are spending millions to ensure their athletes have access to the best equipment, enabling prolonged careers and sustained elite performances.

