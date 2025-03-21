iQOO's Quest for the Ultimate Chief Gaming Officer

In a strategic move to tap into the rapidly expanding gaming market, smartphone manufacturer iQOO is on the hunt for a new Chief Gaming Officer (CGO). The role is aimed at young gaming enthusiasts aged 18 to 25, who will contribute to co-creating devices designed for gamers.

The successful candidate will work closely with the gaming community to provide insights on game play, style, and interpretation. The CGO will also be instrumental in shaping the brand's eSports vision and will collaborate with top Indian eSports gamers.

iQOO is offering a lucrative package of Rs 10 lakh over a six-month period to the chosen person who will collaborate with seven key gaming icons for real-time device feedback. The gaming community in India continues to expand, growing at an annual rate of 14.6%.

(With inputs from agencies.)