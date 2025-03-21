Left Menu

River Expands Electric Scooter Reach with 12 New Stores

Electric scooter manufacturer River plans to open 12 additional stores by the end of this month, targeting a total of 25 locations nationwide. The company recently launched a new store in Vellore in partnership with Mahalakshmi Motors and introduced a new scooter model named Indie.

Updated: 21-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:57 IST
Electric scooter maker River is set to expand its presence across India by adding 12 more stores within this month, the company announced on Friday. This move will bring River's total footprint to 25 locations nationwide.

The Bengaluru-based company recently opened a new store in Vellore, dubbed River Store Sathuvachari, in collaboration with Mahalakshmi Motors. The 1,900 sq ft outlet marks an essential milestone in River's growth trajectory.

With current operations in major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, River is poised to establish stores in Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupur, Belgaum, and Pune. They aim to complete this expansion by March 2025. At the Vellore store's inauguration, River also launched its new scooter model, Indie, priced at Rs 1,42,999 (ex-showroom). Supported by key investors like Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsui & Co Ltd, and Marubeni Corporation, River is strategically enhancing its market position.

