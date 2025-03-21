Left Menu

China's Tech Titans Double Down on AI Investment

Wang Xing, CEO of Meituan, has announced substantial investments in AI training chips, with further spending expected. This mirrors similar strategies by Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, indicating a strategic shift toward enhancing AI infrastructure through increased capital allocation.

  • China

Wang Xing, the Chief Executive Officer of Meituan, China's leading food delivery service, revealed on a post-earnings call on Friday that the firm is making significant investments in AI chip technology. The company is committing billions towards the purchase of chips essential for training artificial intelligence models, with plans for additional funding in the immediate future.

These financial moves are aligned with broader trends among major Chinese technology companies emphasizing AI development. Earlier this year, e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba declared its intention to invest no less than 380 billion yuan in cloud computing and AI infrastructure over the next three years, underscoring the sector's heavy interest in advancing AI capabilities.

The increasing focus on AI within China's tech landscape highlights a competitive race among firms to enhance technological prowess and maintain a leading edge globally. As AI becomes a pivotal component of future tech, companies are doubling down on investments to secure their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

