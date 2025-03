Trump's 'Liberation Day': Unveiling Global Trade Reform

In a significant move for U.S. trade policies, President Donald Trump announces April 2 as 'Liberation Day'. This initiative aims to tackle what Trump deems unfair practices by international trading partners. Various governmental departments, including Trade, Commerce, and Treasury, are set to deliver consolidated reports reviewing these issues.

The reports are part of Trump's trade policy roadmap for his potential second term. Key focus areas include examining the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, reviewing China's commitment to their 2020 trade deal, and evaluating tariff impacts across multiple sectors. This initiative also seeks to scrutinize foreign currency policies and national security implications related to trade deficits.

Additionally, the Office of Management and Budget will assess the effect of foreign subsidies on U.S. government procurement programs, reinforcing the administration's commitment to recalibrate trade policies. The specified adjustments are poised to redefine U.S. trade dynamics and confront longstanding commercial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)