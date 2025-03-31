Left Menu

Odyssey Technologies Launches 'Software Vaccine' to Combat Digital Fraud

Odyssey Technologies Limited has launched two software products aimed at tackling digital fraud. These products, xorkeesign Mail and xorkeesign Spot, offer email and SMS authentication to combat identity theft, digital fraud, and scams. The software is designed to protect millions of users by verifying digital identities.

Updated: 31-03-2025 13:00 IST
Odyssey Technologies Limited, a Chennai-based leader in information security solutions, has unveiled two groundbreaking software products designed to combat digital fraud. Named xorkeesign Mail and xorkeesign Spot, these offerings aim to address the global issue of identity theft and digital scams affecting millions of email and mobile users worldwide.

The term 'Digital Arrest' has gained traction, reflecting the escalating digital threats. According to Mr. B. Robert Raja, Odyssey's Chairman, and Managing Director, the root cause of many digital frauds is 'asymmetry of digital identity.' Odyssey's products strive to balance this asymmetry by allowing senders to authenticate emails and messages, essentially serving as a 'software vaccine' against digital threats.

Available for both business and individual use, xorkeesign Mail and xorkeesign Spot facilitate digital signing and verification of communications. As these technologies gain adoption, Odyssey anticipates a significant reduction in digital fraud incidents, offering a protective shield to over a billion users globally.

