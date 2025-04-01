SpaceX Expands Starlink to Vietnam Amid Tariff Tensions

SpaceX is gearing up to establish a significant presence in Vietnam through its Starlink satellite network, highlighting the firm's strategic ambitions in Southeast Asia. Ground stations in Vietnam are poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing internet connectivity and facilitating data monitoring for the local government.

This development follows Vietnam's green light for SpaceX to operate under a five-year pilot program, circumventing standard foreign ownership restrictions. The pilot includes plans for establishing up to 15 ground stations, with the first possibly operational by mid-year. However, these plans could face hurdles depending on upcoming U.S. tariff announcements targeted at countries with trade surpluses.

Economic negotiations have resumed, with Vietnam signaling a potential "olive branch" to SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk. Despite geopolitical complexities, SpaceX remains committed to a $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam, aligning with local regulatory requirements to ensure the comprehensive management of data traffic within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)