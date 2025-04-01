Left Menu

SpaceX Expands Starlink to Vietnam Amid Tariff Tensions

SpaceX plans to establish several ground stations in Vietnam for its Starlink network, coinciding with Vietnam's pilot program allowing Starlink operation. The initiative may face challenges due to potential U.S. tariffs. SpaceX aims to enhance internet connectivity while Vietnam seeks to monitor data traffic closely, amid negotiations over ownership conditions.

SpaceX is gearing up to establish a significant presence in Vietnam through its Starlink satellite network, highlighting the firm's strategic ambitions in Southeast Asia. Ground stations in Vietnam are poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing internet connectivity and facilitating data monitoring for the local government.

This development follows Vietnam's green light for SpaceX to operate under a five-year pilot program, circumventing standard foreign ownership restrictions. The pilot includes plans for establishing up to 15 ground stations, with the first possibly operational by mid-year. However, these plans could face hurdles depending on upcoming U.S. tariff announcements targeted at countries with trade surpluses.

Economic negotiations have resumed, with Vietnam signaling a potential "olive branch" to SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk. Despite geopolitical complexities, SpaceX remains committed to a $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam, aligning with local regulatory requirements to ensure the comprehensive management of data traffic within the country.

