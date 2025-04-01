Left Menu

Samsung's Strategic Leadership Shift Amid Sad Circumstances

Samsung Electronics has named Roh Tae-moon as acting head of its device experience division. The decision follows the sudden passing of Han Jong-hee, previous leader of the mobile and TV division, who died from a heart attack. The company aims to mitigate any leadership gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:45 IST
  • South Korea

In a move to stabilize its leadership structure, Samsung Electronics has appointed Roh Tae-moon as the acting head of its crucial device experience division. This decision comes in the wake of an unexpected leadership gap following the sudden death of Han Jong-hee, who held responsibilities over the mobile and TV sectors.

The shift was announced on Tuesday, addressing the unexpected leadership vacuum left by Jong-hee's untimely demise due to a heart attack on March 25. As the mobile chief, Roh Tae-moon is expected to bring stability and continuity during this transitional period.

This appointment is pivotal for maintaining momentum in Samsung's device experiences, especially considering the strategically significant role both mobile and television divisions play in the company's overall market presence and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

