Left Menu

Proxy Advisers Advise Rejecting Goldman Sachs Executive Pay Awards

Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have both recommended that Goldman Sachs investors reject the board's decision to grant one-time stock awards to CEO David Solomon and COO John Waldron. The critiques focus on the lack of performance-based criteria and concerns over excessive compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:19 IST
Proxy Advisers Advise Rejecting Goldman Sachs Executive Pay Awards
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised Goldman Sachs shareholders to vote against the board's decision to award significant stock compensation to its CEO and COO. The move comes as a second high-profile proxy adviser joins the criticism.

The $160 million stock awards, announced in January for CEO David Solomon and COO John Waldron, aim to retain top executives amid fierce recruitment battles. However, ISS criticized the lack of performance-based criteria and raised concerns about the scale and structure of the awards.

Glass Lewis, another influential proxy advisory firm, has also recommended a vote against these executive pay packages. Goldman Sachs has defended the awards as vital for leadership stability and succession planning. This issue accentuates ongoing tensions in corporate governance on Wall Street.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025